Tango with Renewables

Tango with Renewables

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April 2026

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June 2025

Reminder: The Deadline to Submit Comments for the Satutory Consultation re: Bute Energy's proposed Banc Du & Rhiwlas Energy Parks is June…
This is a reminder about the current statutory consultation for Bute Energy’s proposed Banc Du and Rhiwlas “energy parks” near lovely Llangurig.
  Azra Dale
"'Ring of steel' warning as spectre of Tryweryn hovers over major new battleground in North Wales" by Andrew Forgrave
"Critics fear the destruction of iconic landscapes amid threats to new and old national parks"
  Azra Dale
"More Proof Wind Energy Isn’t “Clean” Or “Green." Irish Court Orders Wind Turbines Shut Down Due To Noise Pollution" by Robert Bryce
"After a 12-year legal battle, a Dublin judge orders a wind company to shutter three turbines and pay nearby property owners $411,000 in damages."
  Azra Dale

May 2025

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