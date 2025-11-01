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"Infrasound from wind turbines makes you sick: New Mainz study shows massively increased risk of heart damage" by Dr. Peter F. Mayer
The following is a reproduction of an important article written by Dr.
May 5
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Azra Dale
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April 2026
"What is the ultimate goal of our energy policy in Wales?" – Sarah Eyles
Letter to the editor by Sarah Eyles
Apr 2
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Azra Dale
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November 2025
"Record copper prices spark turmoil for green energy projects" by Paul Homewood
"Cost of manufacturing renewable technologies will surge, analysts warn"
Nov 1, 2025
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Azra Dale
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October 2025
"Miliband admits wind power less reliable than expected" by Matt Oliver for The Telegraph
I couldn’t believe my eyes at first sight of the title for this article published by The Telegraph last evening.
Oct 29, 2025
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Azra Dale
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"Met Office Deletes Huge Chunks of Historic Temperature Data After Fabrication Claims"
“This is insane. Since when is it OK to invent data and dissemble when questioned about it?" – Kathryn Porter
Oct 12, 2025
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Azra Dale
12
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September 2025
"Wind turbine noise and the abuse of technocratic regulation" by Gordon Hughes
The following is an important article with regard to industrial wind turbine noise written by Gordon Hughes which I am reposting.
Sep 19, 2025
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Azra Dale
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‘Blackouts are coming’ | Kathryn Porter on Britain’s Net Zero energy crisis
"Net zero’s dirty secret risks costing Britain billions" by Matt Oliver
Sep 10, 2025
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Azra Dale
11
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June 2025
Reminder: The Deadline to Submit Comments for the Satutory Consultation re: Bute Energy's proposed Banc Du & Rhiwlas Energy Parks is June…
This is a reminder about the current statutory consultation for Bute Energy’s proposed Banc Du and Rhiwlas “energy parks” near lovely Llangurig.
Jun 15, 2025
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Azra Dale
3
"'Ring of steel' warning as spectre of Tryweryn hovers over major new battleground in North Wales" by Andrew Forgrave
"Critics fear the destruction of iconic landscapes amid threats to new and old national parks"
Jun 15, 2025
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Azra Dale
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"More Proof Wind Energy Isn’t “Clean” Or “Green." Irish Court Orders Wind Turbines Shut Down Due To Noise Pollution" by Robert Bryce
"After a 12-year legal battle, a Dublin judge orders a wind company to shutter three turbines and pay nearby property owners $411,000 in damages."
Jun 12, 2025
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Azra Dale
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May 2025
"The Danes are finally going nuclear. They have to" by Kathryn Porter
Green grids need the resilience of synchronous turbines
May 17, 2025
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Azra Dale
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"Politics is Downstream of Energy" by David Turver
"The politics of energy austerity will soon get very ugly"
May 7, 2025
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Azra Dale
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© 2026 Azra Dale
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