I highly recommend reading and/or listening to Michael Schellenberger’s video recitation of his interesting overview of shifts in the implementation of the global(ist) climate change agenda over the past few decades in particular.



Please note that I have reposted Michael’s written blog below. However I haven’t yet been successful in finding a version of his video which I can insert below. Having said this, perhaps Michael’s reading of his blog may not be blocked behind the paywall on his Substack"? So please give it try by clicking on the screenshot below.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has backtracked on an apocalyptic scenario, which had assumed burning five times more coal than is known to exist

By Michael Shellenberge • May 26, 2026 (Paid)

Governments, banks, and corporations across the developed world have for nearly four decades treated the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as the final word on the science of climate change. The Obama and Biden administrations regulated carbon dioxide as a pollutant on the strength of IPCC findings. The European Union built its emissions trading system around IPCC scenarios. The United Kingdom anchored its 2008 Climate Change Act in projections drawn from the panel’s reports. Central banks established a Network for Greening the Financial System that now requires more than 140 supervisors to stress-test banks against IPCC-derived futures. Asset managers wrote trillions of dollars in environmental, social, and governance funds on the assumption that the panel’s high-end scenario described the world’s likely path. Local governments along American and European coastlines planned seawalls and zoning rules around IPCC sea level numbers. Insurance companies repriced risk on the same models.

That assumption has now collapsed. In April 2026, the scenario committee that supplies the IPCC’s Seventh Assessment Report, known as ScenarioMIP, published a paper that concluded that “on the high-end of the range, the CMIP6 high emission levels (quantified by SSP5-8.5) have become implausible…” In other words, the worst-case future that has anchored climate science for fifteen years describes a world that cannot exist. Scenario “RCP 8.5,” and its successor SSP5-8.5, generated more than half of the references in the 2018 U.S. Fourth National Climate Assessment. They accounted for nearly 60% of the references in the IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere. Thirty new studies per day are published based on RCP 8.5.

Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, founder, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (left); Sir James “Jim” Skea, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC); Johan Rockstrom, Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (GETTY IMAGES)

The IPCC’s defenders insist that the world dodged the apocalypse because of climate policy. A modeler told Carbon Brief that RCP 8.5 had “become implausible, based on trends in the costs of renewables, the emergence of climate policy and recent emission trends.” Berkeley Earth’s Zeke Hausfather argued that “it is incontrovertible that rapid cost declines, investment in, and deployment of clean energy technologies in the past 15 years have changed the plausible scenarios for fossil fuel use later in this century. These new scenarios reflect this success.” Robert Vautard, co-chair of the IPCC’s Working Group I for the upcoming Seventh Assessment Report, said that the previous high scenarios “started in 2015 and assumed no climate policies, but there ARE now many climate policies in many countries, developed in particular with the Paris Agreement,” and the retirement of RCP 8.5 “shows that climate mitigation policies do consistently reduce global warming.” Michael Mann of the University of Pennsylvania said on X “The good news is emissions are now tracking below older ‘business-as-usual’ pathways because of climate policy in spite of Trump.”

But that story is false. RCP 8.5 was never plausible, and the people who built it either knew or should have known that. A 2017 paper by Justin Ritchie and Hadi Dowlatabadi in the journal Energy showed that the scenario assumed roughly an eightfold expansion of global coal consumption by 2100, far exceeding five times proven coal reserves, based on extrapolating early-2000s Chinese coal growth rates indefinitely into the future. Coal’s share of the global energy mix peaked around 2013 and has fallen since, the opposite of the RCP 8.5 trajectory. The scenario also assumed a dramatic expansion of coal-to-liquids technology to replace petroleum, a technology that the United States and other industrialized economies abandoned in the 1980s when the collapse in oil prices killed off the Carter-era Synthetic Fuels Corporation.

None of those assumptions reflected what serious energy analysts were saying in 2011, when the scenario was finalized. The American shale gas revolution had already been underway for half a decade. Between 2005 and 2022, U.S. carbon emissions from electricity generation fell by roughly 35%, with more than 60% of that decline driven by switching from coal to natural gas. In 2021, Roger Pielke Jr. and his coauthors found that observed emissions had been running below the RCP and SSP baseline scenarios for two decades, primarily because of slower-than-projected carbon intensity growth, not climate policy. As Pielke put it recently, “RCP8.5 is not simply ‘highly unlikely,’ it is falsified, meaning that its emissions trajectory is already well out of step with reality. We knew that in 2020.”

IPCC’s scenario builders thus broke their own definition of a scenario, which the IPCC’s 2000 Special Report on Emissions Scenarios defined as is “a coherent, internally consistent, and plausible description of a possible future state of the world,” and RCP 8.5 was none of those things.

The retirement of RCP 8.5 caps a long pattern of IPCC exaggeration. The IPCC’s most-cited sea level projections came from the same RCP 8.5 scenario that its own architects have now declared implausible, including a 1.1-meter estimate that Princeton’s Michael Oppenheimer told me in 2019 came directly from that pathway. On extreme weather, Pielke has revealed that the international disaster database EM-DAT showed declining global disasters from 2000 to 2021, at which point the organization abruptly and without explanation changed its methodology. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ended its “Billion-Dollar Disasters” Database in 2025 after Pielke showed how it had skewed the numbers. On Arctic and Antarctic ice, the disappearance Al Gore predicted in 2006 has not happened.

The list goes on. On the Great Barrier Reef, marine scientist Peter Ridd has documented for thirty-five years that the reef “is doing what it always does, change,” with cyclones, starfish plagues, and bleaching events killing coral in small areas while it quietly regrows elsewhere. On polar bears, the global population today is estimated at roughly 22,000 to 31,000, a figure no lower than the estimates that prevailed when activists declared the species headed for extinction. On food, agricultural productivity has continued to rise faster than population, and famine deaths have fallen sharply since 1960. On hurricanes, Pielke and others have shown no statistically significant trend in landfall frequency or in damages, after adjusting for inflation, wealth, and exposure. On heat-related deaths, the global rate has fallen, not risen, as nations have grown richer and have adopted air conditioning.

One of the most dramatic cases of IPCC-aligned misrepresentation of the science involves North American forest fires. A peer-reviewed paper published in 2025, drawing on 1,851 tree-ring fire-scar sites stretching back to 1600, found that contemporary North American forests are running a substantial fire deficit, compared to the past. Across all regions, contemporary fires are occurring at only 23% of the historical rate. In Northern Forests, the contemporary rate is 1% of historical trends. In Eastern Temperate Forests, it is 14%. Even 2020, the worst contemporary fire year in the American West, saw fire at just 6% of sites, while the historical fire year of 1748 saw fire at 29% of sites.

The IPCC’s misinformation has driven policies that have done real harm. The European Union’s net-zero commitments helped trigger the 2022 energy crisis that the International Energy Agency described as the first truly global energy crisis in history. The United Kingdom now has some of the most expensive electricity in the developed world. The mental-health damage to a generation of young people has been documented in the medical literature. A 2021 study in The Lancet Planetary Health surveyed 10,000 people aged 16 to 25 in 10 nations and found that 56% agreed with the statement “humanity is doomed” and 39% said they were “hesitant to have children” because of climate change. A 2023 French government-commissioned report said “tens of thousands” of children were taking antidepressants and stimulants for mental health issues, “caused, among other things, by the climate crisis.”

Why is that? Why did such a supposedly credible scientific organization like the IPCC produce so much misinformation?

Careerism of the Malthusians

Johan Rockstrom, then-Professor of Natural Resource Management, (left) Hans Joachim Schellnhuber (center left) the- Director of Potsdam Institute of Climate Impact Research, and Anders Carlgren, then-Swedish Minister of environment (center-right), listen as the 1996 Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry Harold Kroto speaks during a press conference at The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on May 17, 2011. (JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Environment Program created the IPCC in 1988. They did so in part on the recommendation of a young American science administrator named Jesse Ausubel, who had helped organize the first World Climate Conference in 1979 and the planning for the first IPCC meeting. Ausubel, who now directs the Program for the Human Environment at Rockefeller University, said that “the expected happened. Opportunists flowed in. By 1992, I stopped wanting to go to climate meetings.”

Ausubel had argued since the late 1980s that the global energy system was already on a “decarbonization” path, moving from wood to coal to oil to natural gas, with each step using a fuel richer in hydrogen and poorer in carbon. “The biggest fact of the energy system over the next twenty-thirty years will be massive expansion of the gas system, methane for the present,” Ausubel wrote in a 2007 paper called “Renewable and Nuclear Heresies.”

The IPCC’s scenario architects ignored this trend. Its scenario builders created RCP 8.5 around a return to coal that no serious energy analyst expected. They ignored the shale gas revolution that was already cutting American emissions when they finalized the scenario in 2011. They ignored the long historical pattern of decarbonization that Ausubel and his colleagues at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Vienna had documented in peer-reviewed work going back to the 1970s.

The decision was not scientific but rather political, in the sense that an apocalyptic scenario served the political and funding interests of the climate-research enterprise. And so scientists who challenged the IPCC’s high-end scenarios were attacked, ridiculed, and demonized for more than a decade. Roger Pielke Jr., a University of Colorado Boulder professor who had served as a contributor to IPCC reports, testified to Congress in 2013 that the available data showed no detectable trend in hurricane damage, flood damage, drought, or tornado activity tied to global warming. Obama White House science adviser John Holdren responded with a lengthy public rebuttal, and the left-wing Center for American Progress activist group ran a years-long pressure campaign that eventually drove Pielke to step away from his university climate research.

Activist groups successfully lobbied Facebook to censor Pielke, Bjorn Lomborg, and the journalist John Stossel for accurately reporting that disasters were not increasing. As Pielke put it in early 2025, “my work on climate change is what Facebook routinely deleted.” The veteran journalist Michael Powell, who has worked at The Washington Post and The New York Times, told us for our forthcoming book The Left’s War on Reality that “there was basically a proscription against talking to Roger Pielke. It wasn’t like it came from on high. It was shared within reporters that there’s a right and a wrong take to have on climate change.”

The atmospheric scientist Judith Curry retired from her tenured position at Georgia Tech in 2017, citing what she called the craziness of climate science as an academic field. The Australian marine scientist Peter Ridd was fired by James Cook University in 2018 for publicly disputing alarmist claims about the Great Barrier Reef.

Behind the IPCC’s worst behavior sits a small, ideologically homogeneous European research community that captured the institutions that produce its scenarios. The German physicist Hans Joachim Schellnhuber founded the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in 1992 and ran it for twenty-six years, building a research program organized around the premise that the planet is approaching Malthusian limits. In 2009, Schellnhuber and his Potsdam colleague Johan Rockstrom co-authored the “planetary boundaries” paper in Nature, which proposes a “safe operating space for humanity” defined by quantitative thresholds beyond which Earth-system change is held to be catastrophic.

Rockstrom has explicitly connected the planetary boundaries concept to the neo-Malthusian Limits to Growth tradition of Dennis and Donella Meadows of the Club of Rome. Potsdam is now registered in the German Bundestag’s Lobby Register, which means that in addition to being a research institute it is also a lobbying organization that seeks to influence German government policy.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg visits the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Berlin, March 29, 2019. (Photo by Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In December 2023, Schellnhuber took over as Director General of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Austria, the very institution where the Italian physicist Cesare Marchetti and his American collaborator Jesse Ausubel had documented in the 1970s and 1980s that the global energy system was on a long-run path of decarbonization from wood to coal to oil to natural gas to nuclear. Schellnhuber has lent his scientific advice to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Pope Francis.

Pielke found that sixteen of the twenty-nine listed creators of the new CMIP7 scenario dataset that produced the retirement of RCP 8.5 work at either Potsdam or the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis. Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the rest of Asia, which together account for 60% of the world’s population, have minimal representation within the same scenario-development community.

The planetary boundaries hypothesis was always pseudoscience. A 2013 paper concluded that the terrestrial biosphere does not, in fact, have the global tipping points the planetary-boundaries framework presupposes. A separate 2013 paper in PLoS Biology that I coauthored found that the related ecological-footprint methodology was “so misleading as to preclude its use in any serious science or policy context.”

Both Potsdam and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis have received substantial funding from climate advocacy philanthropy, including ClimateWorks and Bloomberg Philanthropies, as Pielke has documented. The Potsdam-IIASA community has used its institutional position to keep both frameworks at the center of global climate science and policy.

Three forces lock the system in place: ego, careerism, and institutional inertia. A modeler who built his reputation on a scenario family cannot abandon it without conceding that the work shaping a generation of climate policy was wrong. The same authors who decide which scenarios go in also decide which ones come out, and they tend to drop the ones least connected to their own published record.

The closed loop produces a deeper problem, one captured by Dutch hydraulic engineer Hessel Voortman, whose 2025 global tide-gauge analysis found observed sea level rise running at roughly 1.5 millimeters per year, far below the model projections. Voortman explained the underlying culture this way: “If you have created a nice model on Antarctica, then you can get your PhD. You have done nice work. You have solved a set of differential equations and dealt with data. You have done your best and you have shown a nice result. I’ve been a scientist at the beginning of my career. I think in science it’s less common to say, ‘I will critically check my assumptions.’”

Asked whether scientists studying sea level rise have shown enough humility, Voortman replied: “Sometimes people say they know what in 2100 sea level will be. And I think, ‘No, you don’t know.’ In that sense, I sometimes think people are lacking humility.” The two dynamics reinforce each other, because careerism rewards the modeler who defends the scenario family he built while life inside model-land removes the discipline of comparing those scenarios with the world outside the equations.

The Potsdam-IIASA capture of climate science reflects a secular religion that inverts the traditional Christian relationship between humanity and the natural world. Christian doctrine held that human beings have dominion over the Earth and are responsible for its stewardship. Climatism inverts that relationship and holds that the Earth should have dominion over humans, that human civilization is fundamentally a contamination of nature, and that the moral task of the present is to shrink human activity until it fits inside what Schellnhuber and Rockstrom call “safe operating limits.”

The roots of that inversion run back to the French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, whose 1755 Discourse on the Origin of Inequality argued that human beings in their natural state were equal, peaceful, and good, and that all distinctions imposed by civilization were sources of corruption. The Club of Rome’s 1972 Limits to Growth, which predicted civilizational collapse from resource exhaustion, built on the same premise, and the Potsdam Institute built on Limits to Growth.

The technical vocabulary of climate policy carries the religious freight. “Net zero” conjures the image of a society so morally clean that it leaves no human contamination on pure nature, “renewables” suggests a technological miracle that harmonizes humans with nature and abolishes scarcity, and “sustainability” creates an image of eternal life.

The degrowth and anti-civilization vision of contemporary climatism predates concern about carbon dioxide and traces back to the 1960s anti-nuclear movement, in which the same intellectual networks promoted a low-energy agrarian utopia first as a response to the bomb and then, after the Cold War ended, as a response to the climate. RCP 8.5 was the book of Revelation that made the religion’s politics seem scientifically urgent.

Reform or Defund the IPCC

The chairman of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Jim Skea, speaks during the third day of the 40th Meeting of the Cercle d’Economia, at the Palau de Congresos de Catalunya, on May 7, 2025, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. (GETTY IMAGES)

The IPCC is still operating, and it still refuses to tell the public the truth about its record. The author list for the Seventh Assessment Report, due in 2029, is, as Pielke noted, “stacked with people who focus on extreme event attribution, far out of proportion to their presence in the field.” The new HIGH scenario in the CMIP7 framework still uses the return-to-coal assumption that doomed RCP 8.5. The IPCC has not corrected the record on sea level rise, has not corrected the record on extreme weather, has not corrected the record on emissions scenarios, and shows no sign of doing so.

But the evidence is now out in the open. The scenario architects acknowledge in their own paper that the “cumulative amount of fossil fuel use in the High emission scenario is considerably larger than the estimated total reserves,” which means the scenario assumes more coal will be burned than is known to exist.

The IPCC must either fully reform with new leadership and a new scientific orientation or governments should defund it, because, as currently constituted, it causes more harm than good. Real reform would begin with replacing the Potsdam-IIASA leadership at the center of CMIP and the IPCC author lists. It would require the new committee to test scenarios for plausibility against actual energy trends and against the projections of the International Energy Agency, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and the major oil and gas companies, none of which expect RCP 8.5.

IPCC would then need to publicly correct the record on sea level rise, hurricanes, fires, polar bears, and extreme weather, rather than leave thousands of policy decisions resting on inflated numbers, and open scenario governance to outside scrutiny, including disclosure of the cooperation agreements between the IPCC and the institutes that host its scenario databases.

Short of that kind of reform, governments should withdraw their funding. According to Carbon Brief’s analysis of the panel’s budget records, the United States has historically provided about 30% of all voluntary contributions to the IPCC, totaling roughly $67 million since 1988, more than four times the next-largest direct contributor, the European Union. In 2024, the United States gave the IPCC about $1.8 million directly, and a much larger sum to the related United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Trump administration has already started the defunding. In January 2026, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from sixty-six international organizations, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the IPCC. In February 2025, the State Department declined to nominate American scientists for the IPCC’s Seventh Assessment Report, refused to support travel for selected authors, and barred federal scientists from attending a key IPCC plenary session in Hangzhou, China.

Meanwhile, nations are moving to dismantle the climate policies that the IPCC’s apocalyptic scenarios fueled. The Conservative Party leader in the United Kingdom, Kemi Badenoch, has pledged to repeal the 2008 Climate Change Act, which depends on IPCC projections, if her party returns to power. Germany, France, Japan, Canada, and Australia all currently fund the IPCC at significant levels and could follow the U.S. lead. Canada effectively ended its consumer carbon tax in April 2025, cutting it to zero. The European Union’s member-state ministers failed to agree on 2035 and 2040 emissions targets in September 2025.

The private sector is following suit. In October 2025, the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, which more than 140 banks had joined since its 2021 launch, shut down after Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo had all withdrawn. The age of policy made on the authority of the IPCC is ending, and the question now is whether the institution itself will survive the reality that its central projection of the climate future was always impossible.