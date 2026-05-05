The following is a reproduction of an important article written by Dr. Peter Mayer in German which I have auto-translated to English. The article was originally shared by Save This Land on Facebook.

By Dr. Peter F. Mayer • 2 May 2026



Published on the TKP website ~ The blog for science & politics website

Infrasound from wind turbines damages the human heart – measurably and significantly. One on the 132nd. An epidemiological study by the University Medical Center Mainz, presented at the Congress of the German Society for Internal Medicine (DGIM) in April 2026, provides the strongest real-life evidence to date.

The study is entitled, “Significantly increased incidence of heart failure and arrhythmias in municipalities with significant expansion of wind energy” (Poster P-15-07, Abstract ID 85384). The authors are Prof. Dr. Christian-Friedrich Vahl, head of the Infrasound working group at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, and Oliver Dietz.

Background of the study

Previous experimental work by the Mainz working group had already shown on isolated human heart muscle tissue: Infrasound leads to contractility losses and disturbances in intracellular calcium metabolism – precisely the mechanisms that promote heart failure and arrhythmias. The new study now examined whether these effects can also be detected under real living conditions.

Methodology – clean, retrospective and blinded

The researchers selected four comparable municipalities in the Paderborn district:

Contaminated test group (Borchen and Lichtenau): 25,550 inhabitants, massive wind power expansion (as of 2024: 533 MW, 224 wind turbines) → high infrasound exposure.

control group (Delbrück and Hövelhof): 49,700 inhabitants, only 14 MW, 8 plants → negligible exposure.

Climatic conditions, wind directions, age and gender structure, socioeconomic parameters, and the absence of other cardiovascular noxious substances (no nuclear power, no chemicals, no aircraft noise, etc.) were comparable. The case numbers for new cases (ICD codes I50 heart failure and I49 threatening cardiac arrhythmias) were provided by the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe through the Freedom of Information Act of North Rhine-Westphalia – neutral and diagnostically blinded.

Results – frighteningly clear

In the exposed communities, the incidence of new-onset heart failure increased highly significantly (p < 0.0001). In Borchen, the average annual increase in 2021–2024 was between 21% and 51%, and in Lichtenau between 20% and 68%. For threatening arrhythmias (I49), the incidence was also significantly increased at the significance level p < 0.0001. The control municipalities served as a 100% reference – the difference cannot be overlooked in the poster images.

The age structure of the populations was practically identical in 2024, so a distortion due to demographics can be ruled out.

Conclusion of the authors

“Using the example of the Paderborn region, the data indicate a significantly increased cardiovascular risk of new cases in municipalities with massive expansion of wind energy. Appropriate measures should therefore be taken immediately to systematically inform the exposed population about the risk of arrhythmias and heart failure in order to be able to take appropriate therapeutic measures in a timely manner. For detailed studies, research funding should be provided to precisely define the limits of infrasound exposure requiring information.“

This is not “conspiracy theory” chatter from the internet, but a retrospective epidemiological study based on real health insurance data by one of Germany’s most renowned heart surgeons and his Infraschall research group.

Why is this being hushed up?

Because it doesn’t fit the narrative. The energy transition is supposed to be sacred. Wind turbines are considered „green“, „future technology“, „climate savior“. The fact that they produce low-frequency infrasound that penetrates walls, extends for miles and directly damages heart muscle tissue does not fit the picture. Affected citizens in wind power areas have been reporting sleep disturbances, rapid heartbeat, dizziness and exhaustion for years – until now they have been dismissed as “hysteria” or “nocebo effect”.

Hard figures are now available. And they come precisely from the research group that has already demonstrated the molecular damage in laboratory experiments.

The consequences for policy

It is no longer enough to require minimum distances of 1,000 meters – Vahl himself used to recommend 2,000 meters. It is no longer enough to fob off the victims of the energy transition with “shadows“ and „noise” regulations that ignore infrasound. The population near wind power must be informed. The limit values must be redefined, further expansion must be stopped and existing plants must be dismantled if necessary.

Instead, the federal government is planning even more wind turbines – in the middle of forests, close to homes, at the expense of health, landscape and electricity prices. Ideology triumphs over science.

The Mainz study is a wake-up call. Anyone who continues to claim that wind power is “healthy and clean” is knowingly lying or has not read the data.

Sources

Poster P-15-07 for download: „Significantly increased incidence of heart failure and arrhythmias in municipalities with significant expansion of wind energy“, 132. DGIM Congress, April 2026, Abstract ID 85384 (University Medicine Mainz, Infrasound Working Group).

Infrasound Working Group University of Mainz: https://arbeitsgruppe-infraschall-uni-mainz.de/

The complete poster data has been public since April 14, 2026, and is currently widely shared in citizens’ initiatives and on platforms such as Gegenwind Deutschland.

Reality is catching up with the green dream world. Infrasound from wind turbines is not harmless background noise – it is a health noxious thing. The Mainz researchers proved it in black and white. Now politics must act. Or she risks more people literally breaking their hearts – in the name of climate action.

This TKP book contains everything you need to know about the damage caused by wind farms: Wind power: Harms the environment, people, animals and plants like no other energy source

Links to previous TKP articles on the topic can be found below 👇