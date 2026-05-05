Tango with Renewables

Tango with Renewables

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
21h

This has been a suspected issue for some time - onshore and offshore. Let’s hope future research is advanced quickly so we can assess the true demage these horrible machines cause.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1d

If this is verified, it’s another, surprising reason for opposing wind turbines.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Azra Dale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture